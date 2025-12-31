Nominations open for new election in Papatoetoe subdivision

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Liu Chen

Nominations are open for a new election in an Auckland local body after previous results have been voided by a judge.

In December, Judge Richard McIlraith in the Manukau District Court voided October’s election results for the Papatoetoe subdivision of the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board after ruling there were irregularities.

His inquiry identified 79 voting papers cast without voters’ knowledge.

The Auckland Council said nominations for a new election were open until midday 28 January, with four seats to be filled.

Voting will be open in March and results will be announced in April.

To be nominated, candidates must be eligible to stand as at 1 August 2025, the date of the close of nominations for the now voided election, according to the council.

Candidates must also be New Zealand citizens, 18 years of age or over, on the New Zealand electoral roll, and have signatures from two voters enrolled in the Papatoetoe subdivision area, it said.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand