‘Quite heavy in localised areas ‘: More rain on the way for New Year’s Eve

Source: Radio New Zealand

Lucy Parkinson

Much of the country is in for another rainy day on Wednesday, after severe wind and rain battered the North Island and upper South Island.

Tuesday’s wild weather downed trees and powerlines, causing road closures and widespread power cuts.

MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said a calmer day was in store, but showers were still forecast for both islands.

“It does look like they could be quite heavy in localised areas all the way up from Northland in a seatbelt down through the spine of the North Island all the way to the bottom of the North Island.”

A heavy rain warning is in place for the ranges of Tasman District west of Motueka from 6am Wednesday, heading into Thursday. Thunderstorms are also possible.

MetService predicted 100-130 mm of rain for the region, with peak rates of 10-25 mm/h on Wednesday morning, and again from Wednesday night.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand