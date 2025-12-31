New Year’s Honours – David Corner honoured with New Zealand Order of Merit Award

Source: IHC

31 December 2025 – David Corner has dedicated his life’s work to advocating for the rights and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities and he has now been honoured with an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit Award.

David, an IHC Self Advocacy Advisor, received the award in the 2025 New Year’s honours.

IHC Chief Executive Andrew Crisp said the honour was well-deserved in recognition of David’s tireless work in the disability sector both in New Zealand and Internationally.

“David’s energy, experience and dedication to supporting people with intellectual disabilities to speak up and advocate for themselves has been invaluable,” Andrew says. “His influence has been felt by many individuals, their families and within the disability sector.”

“David has also shown relentless courage in stepping up to speak at local and international forums, over many years, to share his own personal and professional experiences. IHC thanks David for his hard work and dedication and we all celebrate this well-deserved honour with him.”

Living with an intellectual disability, David has focused his professional and personal life on speaking up and advocating on behalf of individuals, as well as for systemic and international change.

David says receiving this acknowledgement for his work feels good, and he hopes it will help other people with intellectual disabilities to be recognised for their advocacy.

“It’s a real honour to receive this, unfortunately there are a lot of people with intellectual disability working in the sector who don’t get awards, and I’d like to see them recognised more,” David says. “I want to see other people have the same opportunities and help and support that I have had from IHC, Inclusion International, and friends and family, so they can be leaders in the disability sector too.”

David also hoped that the Order of Merit award will open new doors and help him get things done for people with intellectual disabilities.

David is a public speaker who advocates for the rights and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities and what is important for them. David’s practice of developing Easy Read formats includes reviewing work so it can be readily understood by people with intellectual disabilities. He has co-authored a chapter on Easy Read in teaching and learning for an international journal.

David is busy as an active member of Disabled Person’s Assembly, Standards and Monitoring Services, Association for Supported Employment in New Zealand, and is a Life Member of People First. He has also been a representative Board Member of these organisations, and Chairs IHC’s Chief Executive Advisory Group.

David was also a New Zealand representative for the international disability organisation Inclusion International for 12 years. His leadership and contribution were recognised in 2020 when he was made an Honorary Member of Inclusion International. He was acknowledged again in September 2025 when he received a lifetime member award at the Inclusion International World Congress in the United Arab Emirates.

David continues to work as an advocate for IHC, on the Ombudsman Disability Advisory group, and the Whaikaha Disability Employment Strategy Working group.

