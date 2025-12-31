New Year Honours: ‘Fire still burns’ for Sir Scott Dixon

Source: Radio New Zealand

New Zealand’s most successful modern motorsport champion has been knighted – but Sir Scott Dixon is still a bit uncomfortable with his new title.

“Just Scott is fine.

“I thought it was maybe some spam or something,” the Indycar icon told RNZ.

“But then it instantly made me reminisce of a young Scott starting out, my dad and mum starting me on go-karts at the age of seven and then ballooning to what has become and what I’ve been able to be a part of throughout my career.

“I’ve been called a lot of things, but I never thought that ‘Sir’ was going to be one of them.”

Sir Scott has claimed six IndyCar Championships and three 24 hour of Daytona victories.

He won North America’s greatest race – the Indianapolis 500 – in 2008.

He has competed for Chip Ganassi Racing Teams since 2001, the longest tenure for a driver in the team’s history.

Of the current IndyCar drivers, Dixon has the most wins with 59 victories, as well as the record of most career IndyCar podiums with 142. He was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in March 2024.

“I think what has enabled me through my career is such a widespread outlook on life. I’ve been lucky enough to have the longevity. But outside of that, whether it’s the community outreach programmes, it really makes you look at your own life and how fortunate you are and how lucky I’ve been.”

Outside of motorsport, he supports various charities and is an ambassador for CanTeen, St Jude and Teen Cancer America.

But he is not planning to leave the Indy scene anytime soon.

“I’d really like another Indy 500 or two. It’s still the largest one day sporting event in the world and I am going for title number seven, which will tie me with the amazing A.J. Foyt, the legend of our sport. The fire still burns strong, the passion is very strong at the moment.”

Dixon will spend a rare summer in Aotearoa to close out 2025 ahead of his 25th year in IndyCar.

“It’s so good to be back. The kids haven’t been back for about three years. We’re definitely going to have to start spending a lot more time in New Zealand.

“I miss the Big Ben mince and cheese, and the L&P. So it’s a good time to chill with some barbecues and all that kind of stuff. And have a hot Christmas. Typically we’re in the Northern Hemisphere so it’s either snowing or cold and damp in the UK.”

As for what lies beyond 2026 and a potential fulltime return home?

“I think it’s all about the right opportunities at the right time for me. I’ve wholeheartedly decided to focus on racing at the forefront.

“I think if you start looking into too much other stuff, then it’s a distraction and you’re not giving it your all.

“As for as coming back, we’ve always had a foothold in New Zealand. I love home and I’m always so proud to fly the flag of New Zealand wherever I can and hopefully produce some good results for it.

“I’m a proud Kiwi man and for sure at some stage we’ll be based out of New Zealand.”

