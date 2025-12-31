Māori excel in New Year Honours 2026

Source: New Zealand Government

Mā mua ka kite a muri, mā muri ka ora e mua – Those who lead give sight to those who follow, those who follow give life to those who lead.

Māori recipients in the New Year 2026 Honours list demonstrate deep and enduring commitment to Māori advancement and community leadership across Aotearoa New Zealand, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka says.

The list of Māori recipients includes Companions, Officers and Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit, as well as recipients of the King’s Service Order and King’s Service Medal.

Rod Drury becomes a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business, the technology industry and philanthropy.

“Rod Drury has played a significant role in building New Zealand’s technology sector, helping establish globally successful companies from Aotearoa New Zealand and supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth.”

Leith Pirika Comer becomes a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori, governance and education.

“Leith Comer has made a sustained contribution to Māori leadership and education, with mahi that strengthens governance capability and supports Māori success across generations.”

Professor Thomas Charles Roa becomes a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori language and education.

“Professor Roa has been a tireless advocate for te reo Māori, with leadership that has shaped Māori language revitalisation and educational excellence nationally.”

Rachel Emere Taulelei becomes a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business, Māori and governance.

“Rachel Taulelei’s work bridges Māori values with commercial leadership, creating pathways that support Māori enterprise, governance and long-term prosperity.”

Christina Cowan becomes an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori, particularly blind and low vision people.

“Christina Cowan’s mahi has centred on inclusion, advocacy and dignity, ensuring Māori with disabilities are supported, represented and heard.”

Te Warihi Kokowai Hetaraka becomes an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and art.

“Through art and cultural leadership, Te Warihi Hetaraka has strengthened Māori expression, identity and storytelling.”

Waihoroi Paraone Hoterene becomes an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and Māori language education.

“Waihoroi Hoterene has been a powerful contributor to Māori language education, supporting intergenerational transmission of te reo Māori.”

Roger Bruce Douglas Drummond becomes a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to rugby and Māori.

“Roger Drummond’s contribution reflects the important role sport plays in Māori leadership, wellbeing and community connection.”

Dr Lorraine Shirley Eade becomes a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori, governance and the community.

“Dr Eade’s governance and community leadership has strengthened Māori participation and representation across multiple sectors.”

Hori Te Moanaroa Parata becomes a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to conservation and Māori.

“Hori Parata’s work reflects the deep connection between Māori and the natural environment, advancing conservation outcomes grounded in tikanga and kaitiakitanga.”

Andrew Ruawhitu Pokaia (Pāpā Ruawhitu) becomes a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and education.

“Pāpā Ruawhitu’s lifelong commitment to Māori education has shaped generations of learners and leaders.”

Arihia Amiria Stirling becomes a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to education and Māori.

“Arihia Stirling’s contribution spans education and Māori development, strengthening pathways for Māori success.”

Gail Henrietta Maria Thompson becomes a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and conservation.

“Gail Thompson’s mahi reflects the strength of Māori-led conservation and the protection of taonga for future generations.”

Helena Audrey Tuteao becomes a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to people with disabilities and Māori.

“Helena Tuteao’s work has supported Māori whānau navigating disability services with dignity and care.”

Mark Joseph Harawira becomes a Companion of the King’s Service Order for services to Māori education, arts and conservation.

“Mark Harawira’s leadership across education, arts and conservation reflects a lifelong commitment to Māori wellbeing and cultural strength.”

Bonita Joanne Bigham receives the King’s Service Medal for services to local government and Māori.

“Bonita Bigham’s service highlights the vital role Māori leadership plays within local government and community decision-making.”

“While it is my privilege to highlight the mahi of these recipients, they are part of a wider group of New Zealanders whose service strengthens our communities,” Mr Potaka says.

“Māori leadership continues to play a critical role in shaping a strong, inclusive and resilient Aotearoa New Zealand.”

