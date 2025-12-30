Security – Walk Without Fear Trust Urges Kiwis to Keep Each Other Safe This New Year’s Eve

Source: Authority PR

The Walk Without Fear Trust is urging New Zealanders to look out for one another and act responsibly as the country heads into New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Chairman Eugene Bareman said the festive season is a time for connection and celebration — but too often ends in preventable tragedy caused by alcohol-fuelled street violence.

“Tomorrow night, people will be out with family, friends, and loved ones — at home, in bars, in clubs, and on the streets,” Bareman said. “Our message is simple: look after each other.”

Bareman called on people, particularly men, to step in early if situations begin to escalate.

“If things start to get heated, pull your mates back. De-escalate. Walk away,” he said. “One reckless moment can change lives forever. There’s no honour in violence, and no excuse for street violence. Make it uncool. You’re not “the man” if you’re brawling drunk on the street.

The Trust says its focus is on prevention — encouraging people to make decisions that ensure everyone gets home safely.

“We want to start 2026 the right way,” Bareman said. “No families grieving. No lives lost. Just people making it home to the ones who love them.”

The Walk Without Fear Trust works year-round to reduce street violence through education, advocacy, and community engagement.

For more information, visit walkwithoutfeartrust.org

