RWA Section Goes Live: BGEANX Exchange Now Supports Stock, Bond, and ETF Trading

COLORADO, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 December 2025 – Recently, BGEANX Exchange officially launched its RWA (Real World Asset) trading section on the platform. In terms of product structure, users do not need to open separate accounts or switch systems; they can trade RWA assets such as US bonds, stocks, and ETFs directly on BGEANX Exchange.

At present, the BGEANX RWA section covers various tradable assets, including US stocks and ETF products. Users can view the trading status, settlement methods, and related information for each asset, and configure their portfolios according to their own needs.

For custody and settlement, the RWA products of BGEANX Exchange adopt the securities settlement system represented by the US Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) as the foundational framework. This ensures unified arrangements for trade confirmation, asset registration, and settlement processes, guaranteeing that securities-type assets operate within a regulated structure.

BGEANX spokesperson Seraphina stated: “Unlike some RWA projects that are still at the proposal or internal testing stage, the launched product features have already been integrated into the daily trading system and are continuously optimized in actual operation.”

From a user perspective, the unified account system of BGEANX allows users from different countries and regions to participate in investments in US stocks and US-related assets, breaking geographical barriers. However, it is important to note that the platform also sets corresponding access restrictions and usage conditions for users from certain countries and regions, in accordance with platform compliance rules and regulatory requirements of different jurisdictions.

With the launch of the RWA section, BGEANX Exchange has incorporated real-world assets into a unified account system, enabling tradable operation. Supported by a compliance framework and a mature securities settlement system, assets such as US bonds, stocks, and ETFs are now integrated into the crypto trading environment, marking a shift for RWA toward practical, usage-driven development.

