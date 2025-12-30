Media on Bardot: France’s biggest ‘sex symbol’ or ‘crazy cat lady’

Source:
Radio New Zealand
International and French media on Monday paid tribute to Brigitte Bardot, with some highlighting her reputation as “the greatest sex symbol of French cinema” and others her role as a “controversial activist”.
Images of the screen legend were splashed across media outlets around the globe following the announcement of her
death on Sunday aged 91 .
Former actress Brigitte Bardot pets a cat in the cattery of the “La Mare Auzou” animal shelter, run by her foundation on October 5, 1997.
AFP / Mehdi Fedouach
.
It added, however: “At best, Ms Bardot was considered eccentric in her later years, prompting observations that this former sex kitten, as she was often called, had turned into a ‘crazy cat lady’.”
“She was a French cocktail of kittenish charm and continental sensuality,” said Britain’s BBC.
France’s conservative newspaper
Le Figaro said “this blonde whirlwind burst onto the screens” in a France still suffering from post-World War II fallout.
“She shook things up, danced the mambo on the tables of Saint-Tropez,” it added, recalling the iconic scene in her breakthrough movie
And God Created Woman.
Brigitte Bardot in And God Created Woman (Et Dieu… créa la femme), 1956, directed by Roger Vadim.
COCINOE / Collection ChristopheL via AFP
Bardot’s libertine attitude in the 1956 film outraged censors at the time.
French Catholic daily
La Croix said Bardot was “the only French star to have rivalled Marilyn Monroe in sex appeal”, but added she had a “career without much success” that was cut short with her decision to devote herself to animals.
France’s left-wing
Liberation newspaper disagreed, saying Bardot had a “meteoric career”. ‘Diva’, ‘controversial’
“She was probably the last of that handful of new and free figures in which France liked to recognise itself at the turn of the ’60s,” noted
Liberation, which called her the “greatest sex symbol of French cinema”.
A newsstand in a shop in London showing British newspapers covered with images of late French film actress Brigitte Bardot on 29 December, 2025.
AFP / Carlos Jasso
But, it added, she then fell from her pedestal later in life – “fuming with hatred”, as she attacked immigrants, Muslims, homosexuals, the disabled and job seekers.
Bardot was convicted five times for comments that incited racial hatred.
Italy’s
La Repubblica newspaper called her “a diva rebel” who “chose liberty until the very end”.
Brigitte Bardot during the filming of the movie “Une Parisienne” by Michel Boisrond in 1957.
Roger-Viollet / Roger-Viollet via AFP
Germany’s
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said it would be better to “forget, even if it may be difficult, the political Bardot of recent years for the duration of this obituary” and “remember THE Bardot” instead.
In Spain,
El Pais called Bardot a “controversial activist”.
“In her own way, she hid nothing. Neither the wrinkles, nor her increasingly radical character or her ideological convictions, which she evoked with crude euphemisms,” it said.
