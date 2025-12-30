Media on Bardot: France’s biggest ‘sex symbol’ or ‘crazy cat lady’

.



It added, however: “At best, Ms Bardot was considered eccentric in her later years, prompting observations that this former sex kitten, as she was often called, had turned into a ‘crazy cat lady’.”

“She was a French cocktail of kittenish charm and continental sensuality,” said Britain’s BBC.

France’s conservative newspaper Le Figaro said “this blonde whirlwind burst onto the screens” in a France still suffering from post-World War II fallout.

“She shook things up, danced the mambo on the tables of Saint-Tropez,” it added, recalling the iconic scene in her breakthrough movie And God Created Woman .

Brigitte Bardot in And God Created Woman (Et Dieu… créa la femme), 1956, directed by Roger Vadim. COCINOE / Collection ChristopheL via AFP

Bardot’s libertine attitude in the 1956 film outraged censors at the time.

French Catholic daily La Croix said Bardot was “the only French star to have rivalled Marilyn Monroe in sex appeal”, but added she had a “career without much success” that was cut short with her decision to devote herself to animals.

France’s left-wing Liberation newspaper disagreed, saying Bardot had a “meteoric career”.

‘Diva’, ‘controversial’

“She was probably the last of that handful of new and free figures in which France liked to recognise itself at the turn of the ’60s,” noted Liberation , which called her the “greatest sex symbol of French cinema”.

A newsstand in a shop in London showing British newspapers covered with images of late French film actress Brigitte Bardot on 29 December, 2025. AFP / Carlos Jasso

But, it added, she then fell from her pedestal later in life – “fuming with hatred”, as she attacked immigrants, Muslims, homosexuals, the disabled and job seekers.

Bardot was convicted five times for comments that incited racial hatred.

Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper called her “a diva rebel” who “chose liberty until the very end”.

Brigitte Bardot during the filming of the movie “Une Parisienne” by Michel Boisrond in 1957. Roger-Viollet / Roger-Viollet via AFP

Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said it would be better to “forget, even if it may be difficult, the political Bardot of recent years for the duration of this obituary” and “remember THE Bardot” instead.

In Spain, El Pais called Bardot a “controversial activist”.

“In her own way, she hid nothing. Neither the wrinkles, nor her increasingly radical character or her ideological convictions, which she evoked with crude euphemisms,” it said.