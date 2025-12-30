Media on Bardot: France’s biggest ‘sex symbol’ or ‘crazy cat lady’

By
MIL OSI
-
0
2

Source: Radio New Zealand

International and French media on Monday paid tribute to Brigitte Bardot, with some highlighting her reputation as “the greatest sex symbol of French cinema” and others her role as a “controversial activist”.

Images of the screen legend were splashed across media outlets around the globe following the announcement of her death on Sunday aged 91 .

All highlighted her lasting cinema and style impact, though many also noted prominently her decision to give up her film career to defend animal rights – and her becoming a far-right supporter.

Former actress Brigitte Bardot pets a cat in the cattery of the “La Mare Auzou” animal shelter, run by her foundation on October 5, 1997.

AFP / Mehdi Fedouach

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleNZ-AU: IREN Purchases 4.2k NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs & Secures Financing – AI Cloud Expanded to 8.5k GPUs
Next articlePolice Commissioner goes back on the beat for Rhythm and Vines, New Year’s Eve

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR