Essential New Zealand Albums: Strawpeople – Broadcast By MIL OSI - December 30, 2025

Source: Radio New Zealand

Sleek, modern, sophisticated and brimful of hits, their 1994 album Broadcast was a type of album by a type of group that hadn't really been heard in this country before.

'Sweet Disorder' – the biggest hit from Broadcast – won the 1995 Silver Scroll Award for its composers.

The Strawpeople story started in the '80s, at Auckland student station bFM, where fellow music and recording geeks Mark Tierney and Paul Casserly were working as DJs.

Strawpeople – Broadcast

Essential New Zealand AlbumsS5/E6Season 5 / Episode 6