AZX, an Oder-Book DEX, Debuts Beta Testing with Breakthrough Performance and Innovation

AZX is a high-performance order-book DEX built on the innovative Axis technology. Aiming to ” Compose All Finance”, AZX envisions providing feasible solutions to the fundamental challenges in cross-ecosystem asset flow and integration, offering a compelling long-term narrative around financial infrastructure innovation. As an auditable, high-performance bridge connecting traditional finance and decentralized finance, AZX positions itself at the forefront of the next evolution in global finance, with an ultimate ambition that goes beyond building another crypto DEX: to empower users and developers with the foundational layer to compose financial applications that were previously impossible. – Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.