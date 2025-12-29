Wellington Phoenix determined to end winless run in Melbourne

Source: Radio New Zealand

Coach Giancarlo Italiano is adamant the Wellington Phoenix can change their “atrocious record” at AAMI Park as they strive to snap a 23-match winless streak at the ground and push themselves into playoff contention.

The New Zealanders take on Melbourne Victory on Monday night in Melbourne.

The Phoenix are currently ninth, level on points with the Victory, with three wins from nine games.

Italiano is confident they can climb the ladder and claim back-to-back wins following their triumph over Central Coast before Christmas.

“It was good for the boys to get away, enjoy Christmas,” Italiano said.

“Training’s been really good this week and we’ve got two hard games now, against Victory and Brisbane.

“The refresh has come at the right time.”

The game shapes as a huge opportunity for teenage goalkeeper Eamonn McCarron, who is set to play with Josh Oluwayemi unavailable through injury.

McCarron replaced Oluwayemi last Sunday against the Mariners, but this would be his first professional start.

“Joshy won’t travel. It’s precautionary at the moment. I think he needs another week of rehab before he starts being available for first team selection,” Italiano said.

“[Eamonn’s] done well enough in training and the game to show that he can hold his spot. It gives Alby a chance to come up to the bench, which is good for him because he’s been training really hard.

“It’s good to have three goalkeepers of that pedigree.”

Challenges don’t come much bigger than a trip to Melbourne, particularly for a Phoenix side who have a dismal record at AAMI Park.

The Phoenix have won just three of the 39 games they’ve played at the venue against Victorian A-League opposition and haven’t won there since 2017.

Italiano concedes it will be tough.

“I think Victory are a very well rounded squad, they have some good depth, especially up front. Mata’s been very effective. He’s got a little more freedom in the ten. Players like Velupillay, very dangerous.

“Good players, good solid squad, they’ll be very tough to beat.”

The Phoenix could rise as high as fourth with a win, or slip as low as eleventh with a loss.

“To throw a blanket and a generalisation that certain teams are easier than others, it’s not reflective of where the league is. It’s so close at the moment, from top to bottom.

“We lose one game, we go back to the bottom of the table. We win one game, back in contention for the six. Going to games, thinking you’re going to win easily, I think those days are gone.”

Italiano is convinced that this set of players will help the club challenge for the playoffs.

“I have more belief in this team than I have in my seven years here. As a collective, I think the team is very good.

“You can argue that the team is a little bit of a misfit team, in terms of where players have come from, their trajectory and where they’ve played before.

“There’s a lot of boys here who have a lot to prove. For everything that’s been said about our team over the year, I think we’ve been in every game.”

