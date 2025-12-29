The carers being a helping hand to those in need

Source: Radio New Zealand
After witnessing the struggles of elderly people and those with disabilities forced to navigate hospital appointments alone, social entrepreneur Lizzie Scott has come up with a solution.
CaringStay Companion Travel has more than 80 “companions” nationwide, who can accompany people to their appointments and take them home afterwards, staying as long as they are needed.
Scott, who started the service two years ago, said it continued to evolve, led by demand.
