Former Phoenix player returns home

Fiji football star Roy Krishna has signed with Bula FC for the inaugral season of Oceania’s first ever professional football league.

The Suva-based club announced the star signing on boxing day.

“We are thrilled to announce the signing of Roy Krishna, a football legend, who officially joins Bula FC today!”

In a statement the club said Roy Krishna’s journey began in Labasa, where he honed his skills at All Saints High School before making his mark with Labasa FC and the Fiji national team, earning over 60 caps and Oceania top goal scorer.

His path led him to international success, playing for top clubs such as Waitakere United, Auckland City and Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand, and ATK, Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru, and Odisha in the Indian Super League.

A defining moment came in 2019 when Roy won the prestigious Johnny Warren Medal as the A-League’s best player, finishing that season as the top scorer.

Despite offers from abroad, Roy chose to return home this year.

“It’s been an amazing journey playing abroad, but there’s something special about coming back home. It’s where my roots are, and I’m excited to give back,” Krishna said.

“This team is full of young, hungry players with immense potential. I’m here not just to play, but to guide them and show them what it takes to succeed.”

Krishna said his decision to return to Fiji is driven by a desire to contribute to the growth of football in Fiji.

“It’s not just about me; it’s about creating something lasting. I want these young players to achieve even more than I did, and I’m here to help them get there,” he said.

After years playing his trade abroad, Krishna said he is also excited to spend more time with his wife and daughter, who have supported him throughout his career.

“Finally being able to share my days with them here is truly the icing on the cake.”

Bula FC said Roy Krishna will wear the number 21 jersey for Bula FC.

“We can’t wait to see his leadership, experience and talent help elevate the club to new heights.”

