Charities turning away high numbers of volunteer applications

Charities are turning away people wanting to volunteer amidst a flood of interest they say is linked to the high rate of unemployment.

It comes as some businesses receive thousands of applications for paid roles and people look for experience anywhere they can.

The advocacy organisation Volunteering NZ has been tracking the trend. Spokesperson Margaret McLachlan said there has been a considerable rise in applications for volunteer roles across a range of charities.

Many application forms asks people to divulge if they are job hunters.

“Over the last year or so, they are seeing more people coming in who are saying they are in that category. They are looking for work but doing volunteering while that process is taking place.”

“As unemployment increases and the cost of living, times are tougher for everybody.”

At the same time, she said community organisations supporting social services were busier and needed more helpers.

McLachlan said depending on the organisation, they might want to do a police check, a reference check and an interview.

“In some cases it can be a process to go through and not always, and that can take some time.

“It’s actually the same barriers that a person might find in finding a job, can also apply to volunteering. It’s not always a easy option.”

SPCA had 120 op shops and animal rescue centres across the country in which volunteers worked.

General manager of retail Cathy Crichton said they received about 1300 extra applications for volunteer roles, a 32 percent increase, from June to November 2025, compared to 2024.

“There’s definitely a nudge forward which is very exciting and we’re very grateful.”

But it meant they were not accepting any more volunteers in some areas.

“Because the applications are up it’s a unique scenario. But at this point in time, in smaller locations, we’ve actually got a hold in 19 locations in New Zealand where we are at capacity – and that’s very rare and it’s a very new trend.”

Crichton said anyone seeking volunteer work should think creatively about what skills they can offer – it could be in administration or marketing.

“We’d love to welcome as many people as we could because the more hands on deck the more we can do and the more we can contribute to the community.”

She said people were self-motivated to apply for volunteer work.

The unemployment rate rose to 5.3 percent in the September quarter, meaning 160,000 people were jobless. The next quarterly figures are out in February.

“There’s a willingness to give back and contribute to the community. Unemployment being high really does encourage people to engage with the workforce and get experience,” Crichton said.

“It really is about staying connected with the community and meeting others.”

She said they had also seen an increase in young people seeking volunteer work experience.

“It’s a great opportunity to get work experience and a reference and there’s an appeal there as an employer…I really do think it adds value to a CV.”

Stats NZ data showed over half of New Zealanders, 53 percent, volunteered during March 2025 and of those, 27.6 percent volunteered through an organisation and 40.8 percent volunteered directly for another person.

