Weather: Saturday soaking for the south

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the South Island.

It covers Christchurch, Canterbury Plains, Canterbury High Country, North Otago, Central Otago, Southern Lakes, Dunedin, Clutha, Southland and Fiordland.

MetService said thunder could be accompanied by very heavy rain and large hail.

As of 8.30am Saturday, the watch was expected to be in place until 9pm.

“A cold and unstable air-mass affects the South Island. For much of Fiordland, Southland, Otago, and Canterbury from about Christchurch southwards, there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening,” MetService said.

“There is also a moderate risk that some of these storms may become SEVERE (sic) between 3pm and 9pm today (Saturday), which could produce localised downpours of 25 to 40mm/h and/or hail larger than 20mm.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.”

Poor visibility and surface flooding could make driving difficult, and large hail had the capacity to “cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles”.

“Should severe weather approach or if you feel threatened, take shelter

immediately.”

