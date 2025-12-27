Search for missing person in Port Waikato jet ski incident continues

Source: Radio New Zealand

A search will continue Saturday morning for a person missing in the sea after a jet ski incident near Port Waikato.

Police said search and rescue teams and the Eagle helicopter will be dispatched.

Three people were reported to be in distress after the incident on Christmas Day.

Two have been rescued since, including a 5-year-old child.

Surf Life Saving said the missing person was a male.

