The Ashes: England beats Australia – fourth test, day two

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the cricket action, as the fourth in the five-test series between archrivals Australia and England continues at the MCG in Melbourne.

Australia swept to an 82-run win in the third Ashes test at Adelaide Oval to retain the urn with two matches to spare.

After eight-wicket defeats in Perth and Brisbane, England have lost the Ashes in three matches for the fourth consecutive tour, while losing 16 of their last 18 tests in Australia.

First ball is scheduled for 12.30pm NZT.

Philip Brown

