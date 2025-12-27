NZ’s best public events to celebrate the New Year

Source: Radio New Zealand

A rundown on some of the biggest public events to ring in 2026 – and where to catch the best fireworks displays.

Northland

A fireworks display launched at the stroke of midnight from a barge moored in the channel between Paihia and Russell will be seen in the skies at midnight.

The best viewing areas include Paihia Wharf and Maiki Hill lookout, and along the town’s waterfront. The fireworks can also be seen from Waitangi, Ōpua and Russell.

Auckland

New Year’s Eve celebrations in the city centre will include a collection of ‘special moments’ that will shine on the Sky Tower from 9pm, leading up to the midnight fireworks display from the tower. Auckland Harbour Bridge will also come to life from 9pm with Vector Lights, with promises of a “brand-new dynamic light and sound show”, starting in the minutes before midnight.

Many roads in the central city and Wynyard Quarter will be reserved for pedestrians from 10pm on 31 December to 1am on 1 January. Auckland Council says nearby maunga – Maungawhau / Mt Eden, Maungauika / North Head and Takarunga / Mt Victoria – will remain open until after midnight with security in place. Buses and ferries will be running on a Saturday timetable, with extra buses operating after midnight.

TVNZ will broadcast the countdown and NYE midnight moment live on TVNZ 1 and 2.

Napier

This annual council-run extravaganza at the Soundshell promises an “unforgettable night of music, community, and fireworks”.

The celebrations kick off at 7pm with live music, and there will be two fireworks displays – an early show at 9:45pm for the young ones and the main event at midnight.

Taupō

Fireworks will be launched from a barge on the lake as part of Taupō’s annual Big Bang event, with the main show at midnight and a Mini Bang fireworks event at 9.30pm. There will also be family-friendly activities and entertainment, with Roberts Street closed from 7am on 31 December to 2am on 1 January 2026.

New Plymouth

The Festival of Lights at Pukekura Park runs all summer, and this free council event is wheelchair accessible and very family-friendly – including an 8pm “countdown to midnight”. From 8.30pm live music and DJs take to two stages around the park in the run-up to midnight.

Palmerston North

The council’s free New Year’s Eve event kicks off in The Square from 5pm, with live music, as well as bouncy castles, face painting and other activities. There will be fireworks displays at 9.30pm and midnight.

Wellington

Head to Wairepo Lagoon on the capital’s waterfront for a free council-run New Year’s Eve party. It will start at 3pm with food trucks opening at Odlin’s Plaza, before the live music kicks off at 8pm with Orchestra Wellington taking the stage at 10 pm until midnight.

Celebrations will also include a kids’ countdown and fireworks at 9.30pm and the midnight fireworks display to welcome 2026,

Picton

Thousands head to the Picton foreshore every New Year’s for the Marlborough District Council event, with free performances and fireworks. From 6.30pm there’ll be bands and kids’ entertainers, before the midnight fireworks display.

Nelson

Head to 1903 Square at the top of Trafalgar Street from 6pm for Nelson’s New Year’s Eve Countdown, with kids activities, bands, DJs, a kids countdown at 9pm and fireworks at midnight.

Christchurch

Christchurch’s free NYE party in North Hagley Park is being headlined by Kora on the last night of the year, backed up by Kiwi talents Dillastrate, Brad Staley and DJ Sambora.

Organisers are also promising an ‘epic’ fireworks display at midnight, but make sure you are there early – entry into the event will close at 11.45pm.

Timaru

The annual Caroline Bay Carnival in Timaru will feature live music from 7pm, as well as the usual games and rides operating into the New Year, with the fireworks display down on the beach at midnight.

Queenstown

The waterfront in New Zealand’s tourism capital is a beautiful setting for the council-run New Year celebrations. Kicking off at 2pm, the event includes live bands, DJs, a family-friendly vibe and fireworks from the lake to usher in 2025.

Dunedin

The Golden Block on George Street in central Dunedin will be alive with family-friendly entertainment, face painting, workshops, and more from 5pm. A Kids’ Countdown with confetti cannons kicks off at 8pm, followed by a short parade leading families down to the Octagon accompanied by live musicians.

Live music will be played in the Octagon after that, and while there will be no fireworks display in Dunedin again this year, there will be light installations in

the Upper Octagon and the countdown at midnight will be accompanied by a piper.

