What makes Dudley Benson’s The Awakening an essential album

Some time in the mid-2000s, a singular piece of music found its way onto student radio and other playlists.
Consisting only of multi-tracked voices – like a one-person choir – The Awakening was a spooky song-poem: “a canon set in purgatory” as its author would later describe it.
The subject of the song ‘The Awakening’ was the 19th-century murderess Minnie Dean, known for transporting dead babies in hatboxes on trains and the only woman to have been hanged in New Zealand.
Dudley Benson – The Awakening
