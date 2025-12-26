The Ashes: Australia v England – fourth test, day one

Source: Radio New Zealand

Australia is carrying a 46 run lead over England after a dramatic opening day in the fourth Ashes test in Melbourne.

The day ended with Scott Boland on four not out, and Travis Head yet to score as Australia went to stumps at four for no loss in their second innings.

Earlier England had been bowled out for just 110 in reply to Australia’s first innings 152.

20 wickets fell – the highest number in a single day at the MCG since 1902.

Philip Brown

