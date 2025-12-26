How to safely interact with marine mammals

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Aotearoa is home to some seriously special marine mammals — and that’s not just Kiwi bias talking. Nearly half of the world’s whales, dolphins and porpoises have been spotted in our waters, with some species found nowhere else, like Hector’s dolphins and New Zealand sea lions.

Because they’re so unique, we all have a role to play in protecting them. That means knowing and following the Marine Mammals Protection Act — for example, it’s illegal to disturb or harm a seal.

Understanding how to behave around marine mammals helps keep them (and you) safe and lets everyone enjoy nature in Aotearoa the right way.

Take a ‘hands off’ approach.

Every summer we get heaps of calls about seals that look injured or need help. While the instinct to step in is admirable, the best thing you can usually do is give them space. Never try to touch a seal, no matter how cute they look. They need breathing room and often heal just fine on their own.

There are times when we will step in – if a seal is in very poor condition, in immediate danger, tangled in debris, being harassed (by people or dogs), or causing a safety risk (yes, seals sometimes wander onto busy roads and refuse to budge).

New Zealand doesn’t have marine mammal rehab centres, and intervention can sometimes mean difficult decisions, made alongside vets.

If you’re worried about a seal, call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468). Most of the time though, a hands-off approach is best — even if the seal is sneezing, coughing, flapping flippers, fighting, or pups appear to be on their own.

Photo: Auckland Whale and Dolphin Safari

Human food is not seal food.

Feeding — or trying to feed — marine mammals might feel kind, but it actually puts both you and the animal at risk.

Human food can change how marine mammals behave, disrupt their natural hunting skills, and make them more likely to approach people and boats. Once they start expecting handouts, they’re far more vulnerable to injury or harm.

So even if a seal looks hungry on the shore, resist the urge. Save the snacks for humans and let our marine mammals stick to the wild menu they’re built for.

Respect marine mammals at sea.

Heading out on the water or along the coast this summer? If you’re lucky enough to spot one of our marine mammals, giving them space is key.

On the water, slow right down — stick to idle or no-wake speed when you’re within 300 metres of whales, dolphins or seals, and remember only three vessels are allowed in that zone at any one time.

When it comes to interactions, think calm and respectful. Approach slowly from the side, keep your distance, and never circle, block their path or cut through a group. A little space goes a long way in keeping these ocean locals safe and stress-free.

Infographic – Interacting with marine mammals | Photo: DOC

Out for a swim this summer? You might just cross paths with some of our marine locals — and that’s where a bit of care goes a long way.

For everyone’s safety, don’t swim with whales, avoid dolphin pods that include juveniles, and keep at least 5 metres back from the water’s edge when seals are around.

By respecting wildlife and giving them space, we can all enjoy our coastlines while keeping Aotearoa’s marine mammals safe and thriving.

The wildlife matters more than your selfie.

Feeding, breeding and birth rates — that’s what’s really at stake when a selfie comes before the animal.

A World Animal Protection report found wildlife selfies on Instagram jumped 292% between 2014 and 2017, with 40% putting animals at risk through handling, hugging or harassment. Here in Aotearoa, it’s our endangered fur seals that often pay the price.

The message is simple: seals and sea lions need space. Keep at least 20 metres away — about the length of two buses. Get closer and they may panic, stampede, and injure themselves.

They might look cute and sleepy on land, but don’t be fooled. If their path to the sea or their pups are threatened, they can move fast — and bite hard. Let them rest, keep your distance, and leave the selfie for another day.

Control your doggos.

Dogs aren’t just a threat to our flightless birds — they can also disturb coastal wildlife like fur seals, penguins, and seabirds. Even the best-trained dog can stress or injure wildlife, and in the process, put themselves at risk too.

Here’s how to keep everyone safe this summer:

Know before you go: Only take your dog to approved areas, especially near marine mammals.

Only take your dog to approved areas, especially near marine mammals. Stay alert: Even in dog-friendly spots, keep a lead handy and leash your dog if wildlife is nearby.

Even in dog-friendly spots, keep a lead handy and leash your dog if wildlife is nearby. Call your dog: If you spot a marine mammal, bring your dog back. It’s a simple step that helps protect threatened species and lets everyone share Aotearoa’s coasts safely.

A little planning and vigilance go a long way in keeping both dogs and wildlife safe.

Leave your drone at home.

Flying drones near marine mammals — whales, dolphins, or seals — can be more stressful for them than it looks. Just because they seem calm doesn’t mean they’re not stressed.

If you want to fly closer than 150 m to a marine mammal, whether for fun or commercial purposes, you need a DOC permit. Always avoid disturbing wildlife — don’t chase, herd, or scatter them with your drone. Even loud noises can disrupt seals, dolphins, and seabirds, so fly responsibly and let our marine locals enjoy the water in peace.

Love New Zealand? Show it by looking after the wildlife we share it with. Giving animals their space, not feeding them, and letting them go about their natural behaviours isn’t just polite — it’s essential for protecting our unique native species.

When you visit public conservation land, remember you’re a guest in their home. Every step you take, every sound you make, and every interaction you choose can either protect or disturb the species that call these places home. Keeping your distance, sticking to marked tracks, and observing quietly helps ensure our native birds, marine mammals, and other wildlife can thrive — for generations of Kiwis and visitors to enjoy.

Respect their space, and you’re helping preserve the magic of Aotearoa’s wild places.

