First Responders – NZPFU calls off its strike today

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand National Commander Megan Stiffler says it is a positive development that the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union has called off its one-hour strike at midday today.

“This means people’s safety will not now be compromised,” Megan Stiffler says.

“Our volunteers who would have had to respond to emergencies in strike impacted areas can also stand down and spend time with their families.”

“I am disappointed this was done at such short notice. Formal notification was received at 9.35 this morning. This late notice is disruptive and shows no respect to our volunteers and the public, but is a welcome outcome nonetheless

“I hope NZPFU officials also call off their strikes scheduled for 2 and 9 January to keep the community safe over the holiday period.”

“Early notification would show good faith and consideration to our volunteers and staff who are prepared to step up when these strikes occur.

“Facilitation with the Employment Relations Authority is ongoing, with the next meeting dates set down for 26 and 27 January in Christchurch.”

“Attending independent facilitation with the Authority is the next logical step in coming to an agreement and we will participate in good faith with the NZPFU.”