Why it's rare to give birth on Christmas By MIL OSI - December 25, 2025 0 5 Source: Radio New Zealand On Christmas morning in 1975, 20-year-old Lee Scanlon was partially sedated, in labour with twins, and flying in a light aircraft through a thunderstorm over the West Coast. "I can remember a big bump at one stage and thinking, 'oh, the plane's crashed. Good'," she says, laughing now. After being in labour since the afternoon on Christmas Eve with no progress, she had to be airlifted to Greymouth Hospital, but helicopters weren't an option then. Lee Scanlon says she made sure Glen and Sean were at no disadvantage for having a Christmas birthday. Supplied / Lee Scanlon