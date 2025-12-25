What happens to people who die without any relatives to bury them?

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

The number of people in the Auckland region who died without any family or friends to handle funeral arrangements leapt in the last year.

If someone dies and no family or friends come forward to claim the body, some councils cover the cost of a burial or cremation.

In the last year Auckland Council covered the cost of cremation for 15 people, up from only five cremations and one burial in the previous year.

The last spike was in 2022 when the council paid for the cremations of 11 people.

Auckland Council’s Manager of Cemetery Services, Nikki Nelson, said in specific circumstances Auckland Council provides end-of-life services for people with no known relatives.

“These are people who have passed away in hospices or hospital and referred to us from Health New Zealand. The council has completed one burial and 43 cremations of this nature in the past five years.”

By November, Christchurch City Council had covered the cost of eight burials, in what the council officially calls a Poor Person burial.

Simplicity Funerals in Christchurch manages the burials.

Manager of Simplicity Funerals Christchurch Jamie Harvey said they are usually contacted by the hospital’s Mortuary Service to say a person has died and not been claimed.

He said they will then try to make contact with anyone known to the person such as a GP or friends, and get in touch with the Public Trust, Perpetual Guardian and police.

If they can’t find any next of kin or anyone able to take on the burial, Simplicity then contacts a JP to authorise the burial.

Harvey said the process can be labour intensive, but they see it as a community service they are able to supply.

Supplied

At the burial a Simplicity staff member will say a few words, and usually the council sextons attend as well.

“As human beings we are not immune to any of the emotions, so it can be a little bit trying. But equally it’s really rewarding that this person, who may not have anyone in their world, we are able to look after them with respect and dignity.”

Any friends of the person are able to attend the burial, but under the council rules no headstone or memorial can be put up until cemetery fees and charges are paid.

Harvey said Simplicity have been managing such burials for about the last seven years in Christchurch, and numbers have steadily risen.

“Sadly there has been an increase year on year. Historically there would be potentially be two or three people each year, but so far this year we are into the double digits.”

In Christchurch people can also apply to the council’s Mayoral Welfare Fund for assistance with funeral costs.

Between October 2024 and October 2025 two application for funerals were approved by the fund to the total cost of $2400.

Wellington City Council covered six indigent services since 2020, made up of one burial and five cremations. A spokesperson said some local funeral homes also assist with costs from time to time.

In Dunedin the council has carried out four indigent burials and 34 indigent cremations since 2020. The last one occurred in 2023.

The council said that since then costs of any indigent burials or cremations have been covered by WINZ funeral grants.

An Auckland Council spokesperson said that in situations where families are likely to struggle to cover the cost of funeral expenses for a relative or loved one, Work and Income may also be able to provide support in the way of a funeral grant.

