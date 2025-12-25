Tucking in the Christmas spirit in Upper Hutt

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Ellen O’Dwyer

Since early Christmas morning, volunteers, chefs and do-gooders have been busy cooking up Christmas Spirit in Upper Hutt.

The Rimutaka Lions Club held its annual Christmas lunch today, a tradition running for nearly four decades.

Known as Room at the Inn, the club has been providing free meals on Christmas day for 38 years.

Lions member Antoinette van Riel said about seven volunteers help to put on the lunch as well as others who deliver Meals on Wheels to people’s houses.

RNZ / Ellen O’Dwyer

Diners tucked into a full spread of ham, chicken, steak, vegetables, pavlova and pudding, dished out between 11.30am and 2pm.

Van Riel said the meal is available for all sorts – the lonely, those struggling to afford Christmas lunch, visitors to the region, or those who want to socialise with the community.

“There was one lovely lady who was waiting for her friend, her friend hadn’t arrived and she was going to go home.

“And I said ‘no come and sit with me’, and she came and sat with us to have a meal, and she was as happy as larry,” van Riel said.

She said the event caters for up to 70 people, and if there are leftovers punters can take them home for Boxing Day.

RNZ / Ellen O’Dwyer

Euan Andrews, owner of Blend Bar and Bistro, which hosts the event, said a team of chefs were up at 8am cooking the meal.

He said it’s the second year he’s hosted the event, a way to “give back to the community”, and join in the Christmas spirit.

“It’s about helping people. These are tough financial times, and there’s no doubt the cost of goods so have the cost of meals inside of restaurants, not everyone can afford to go out.

“It’s just nice when people can get out, they can have a nice day, nice food, with a bunch of friends – and really enjoy themselves.”

He said the first guest arrived an hour and a half early, but they made sure she had a good meal and some company.

Some diners had adorned themselves in santa and elf hats, others like Selena Pirika had dressed in their Christmas best.

RNZ / Ellen O’Dwyer

Pirika said she comes to socialise with the community.

“It’s home…this type of event is home, and it’s full of aroha, kindness, and for some people who don’t have whānau, I think this is a really good space to come to have that, and get that.

Rafael Reyes was visiting his friend Monique’s house, but he wanted some vegetables, so he decided to tuck into the lunch too.

Reyes, originally from Peru, said he was astounded the meal was free.

“The generosity is amazing.”

That’s a sentiment Upper Hutt resident John Keigan agreed with.

“The chicken was so tender, the steak was tender, and nice vegetables, lovely gravy, so much food…put as much in as you can,” he said, chuckling.

“I just so appreciate the effort and sacrifice that’s gone into this.”

Meanwhile Bretto, from Trikn Tours, was taking diners out for free motor-trike rides through Upper Hutt for the afternoon – up Fergusson Drive, and then on the motorway, to “give folks a bit of 80 or 90km airflow”.

“It gets the adrenaline going,” he said.

“Previous lady we’ve just taken out, she was in her 80s, when we dropped her she said it made her feel like a teenager again.

“That’s just cool right – you’re spreading a bit of fun, joy.”

RNZ / Ellen O’Dwyer

