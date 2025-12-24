Ruatiti huts reopen as police continue to search for Mitchell Cole

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Department of Conservation has reopened several huts near the Whanganui River where police have been searching for Mitchell Cole.

Mitchell Cole is a person of interest in an investigation into the deaths of his parents, Brendon and Trina Cole, in the farming community of Ruatiti on the 13th of December.

DOC closed two major trails in the neighbouring Whanganui National Park, as well as several huts along the route, while police scoured the area last week.

Central District Commander Superintendent Dion Bennett said the huts were reopened on Monday.

“The huts came to the attention of Police during extensive ground and aerial searches last week. When DOC was informed several huts were near the search area, it made the decision to close them while our activities were occurring,” Bennett said.

“We have remained in contact with DOC and appreciate their support during the operation.”

But he said Mitchell Cole still hadn’t been found, and finding him was a top priority.

“Cole is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 111 immediately,” Bennett said.

