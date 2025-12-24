Accidents reported in Auckland Christmas Eve traffic

Source: Radio New Zealand

Several accidents have snarled Auckland traffic on Christmas Eve.

A key Auckland road was reported blocked after a pick-up truck hit several vehicles.

It was on New North Road in Kingsland near the intersection with King Street, at 12.20pm. Five people were assessed but there were no serious injuries.

The crash was blocking the road in both directions and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Households in an Auckland suburb were also out of electricity after a power pole was damaged by a crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after midday near the intersection with Blockhouse Bay Road and Matata Street in Blockhouse Bay.

The driver of the car was not seriously injured.

Road closures are in place and people are asked to avoid the area if possible.

