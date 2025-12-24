Anchors, camels and kayaks: A less traditional Christmas for Kiwi travellers

Christmas is often defined by the traditions of familiar faces, overflowing tables and the comfort of home. But for some families, choosing a different path has reshaped the festive season into something altogether more adventurous.
For Richard and Carolyn Powles, Christmas now unfolds at anchor. While their voyage from New Zealand to Malaysia began in 2023, the couple has been living aboard their yacht, Moon River, for a decade.
Carolyn’s love of the sailing life began in childhood, fuelled by books about ocean adventures and early voyages around New Zealand’s islands. What started as an experiment with her own family soon became a full-time reality. Today, the family of six trades suburbia for saltwater horizons as they sail the world together.