Anchors, camels and kayaks: A less traditional Christmas for Kiwi travellers

Their only gift this year will be replacing their photography-loving toddler’s broken camera. For themselves, shared moments are more than enough.

The McCollams family is enjoying this view in Oman. Supplied / McCollams Family (@themccollams)

Fittingly, the McCollams began their journey on Christmas Day last year, leaving New Zealand after deciding they wanted a more meaningful pace of life with their newborn.

“Last Christmas was emotional. We said goodbye to our family on Christmas morning in New Zealand before starting our journey, and while we had a lovely afternoon in Bali, there was a lot of uncertainty about whether we’d made the right decision.

“A year on, we feel completely different. We love this lifestyle, we’re incredibly proud of Ella and how much she’s grown through travel, and we’re deeply grateful that we took the leap.”

Unplanned and on the move

Supplied / Michael Baron

Abigail Hannah has spent the past five years living and travelling full-time in a van. Just before Christmas this year, she and her husband are parked outside a Christchurch laundromat, ticking off errands before holiday closures.

“I thought ‘Oh, we’re probably the only ones that haven’t planned Christmas’. But then we’ve met other people that also live on the road and we’re like, ‘what are you guys doing for Christmas?’ And they’re like, ‘oh, we’re not sure yet’.”

This year, Kaikōura beckoned, chosen for clear skies and the promise of kayaking (potentially alongside wildlife). It’s a Christmas experience they haven’t had before. Hannah says she’s rarely repeated the same festive routine, a habit that began long before van life.

Abigail Hannah says she’s hoping for a chance encounter with wildlife at the sea this year. Supplied / Abigail Hannah

“I know a lot of people love their traditions and love returning to the same places and doing the same things over again. But since I’ve been an adult and even before then as a child, I don’t think I’ve had like the same Christmas twice, which almost has a special element in a different way.”

While both of their families are overseas this year, it’s not unfamiliar territory. Some of her most memorable Christmases have unfolded far from home: a shared feast at a DOC campsite in Spirit Bay at the northern tip of the North Island, or a spontaneous Secret Santa organised among travellers and locals who would otherwise have been alone.

Abigail Hannah’s friendmas in 2021 saw her get together with budding travellers and locals who otherwise would have been alone. They shared a lunch and organised a Secret Santa. Supplied / Bri Woolnough