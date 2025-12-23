Surf Life Saving stress caution as rescues double from last year

Source: Radio New Zealand

Water safety experts are urging caution as a busy summer kicks off with surf lifeguards performing double the number of rescues compared to the same season last year.

Between Labour Weekend and the weekend before Christmas, surf lifeguards completed 127 more rescues than during the same timeframe in 2024.

Statistics are also up in other areas, with surf lifeguards performing 74 more assists, seven more major first aids, and eight more searches when compared with the same period in 2024.

Andy Kent, Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s general manager for lifesaving, said the increase reflected a combination of dangerous conditions and high early-season beach attendance, rather than a decline in public behaviour.

The extended periods of warmer-than-usual weather naturally drew more people to the water, while at the same time, conditions had seen dangerous rips and currents, particularly around sandbanks and channels, Kent said.

The statistics reinforced why early-season vigilance was so important, he said.

“Our lifeguards are responding quickly and professionally, often preventing situations from escalating into something far more serious. Every rescue represents someone who needed help, and in many cases, someone who may not have made it back to shore without intervention.

“Surf lifeguards continue to be actively engaging with beachgoers, taking proactive actions to move people out of danger, and manage risk before it turns into an emergency.”

Safe Swim

With the increase in rescues, and approaching celebrations, Surf Life Saving urged the public to take simple steps to stay safe over the summer months, including swimming between the red and yellow flags and only when and where surf lifeguards were on patrol, checking conditions before entering the water, and never swimming alone.

While lifeguards were there to help, the safest rescue is “the one that never has to happen”, Kent said.

“Choosing patrolled beaches and listening to lifeguard advice can make all the difference.”

Beachgoers could use Safe Swim to check conditions and to confirm whether a beach was patrolled by surf lifeguards.

Coastguard New Zealand was also expecting a busy summer on the water and is urging all water users to prioritise safety during the holidays season.

Last summer was among the busiest on record for Coastguard volunteers, who responded to 1269 incidents, up nearly 3 percent on the post-Covid-19 average.

Major life-threatening incidents also rose by 26 percent compared to the previous summer.

On the water, things could go wrong very quickly, Coastguard New Zealand said.

In March, it rescued two elderly brothers from Lake Rotoiti who were attempting to tow a vessel that was taking on water, when their own boat was pulled under and plunged them into the cold lake within seconds.

The experienced boaties had no time to reach their lifejackets and spent more than an hour in the water, kept afloat only by a seat cushion and two bags before help arrived.

Coastguard chief executive Carl McOnie said there were simple measures water users could take to stay safe.

“Accidents can happen even when you’ve got the right gear and done the right planning. By always wearing a lifejacket, carrying two forms of waterproof communication, and making a trip report – especially when crossing a bar – you give our volunteers the best chance to reach you quickly and bring you home safely.”

