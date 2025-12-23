Person hospitalised after incident on Paritutu Rock

Source: Radio New Zealand

Jordan Tan / 123rf

One person has been taken to hospital after an incident at Paritutu Rock in New Plymouth.

St John said it was called to the 156 meter tall volcanic outcrop between Back Beach and Ngāmotu Beach about 5.30pm on Monday.

It said one patient in a moderate condition required hospitalisation.

Paritutu Rock is also a popular summit hike, for its views of New Plymouth’s coastline.

