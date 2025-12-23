Man hospitalised after falling from Paritutu Rock

Source: Radio New Zealand

Jordan Tan / 123rf

A man has been hospitalised after falling off the Paritutu Rock walkway in New Plymouth.

Police said they received a report at about 5:10pm on Monday that a man might have fallen from the top of the steep volcanic outcrop between Back Beach and Ngāmotu Beach.

Police, Search and Rescue, including Surf Lifesaving New Zealand, and a helicopter all helped to search for the man.

About 7pm, the man was found stuck at the base of Paritutu Road, with minor injuries.

He was winched by the helicopter and airlifted to the carpark where he was assessed by ambulance staff.

He was taken by ambulance to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition.

