Officers pull over fake undercover police car in Northland

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/NZ Police

Officers in Northland who pulled over a fake undercover police car – complete with flashing red and blue lights – found a lot more than they bargained for.

Senior Sergeant Clem Armstrong said the driver caught officers’ attention when he slipped into a police convoy outside Kawakawa Police Station last Thursday evening.

A quick check of the Commodore, which had police-style red and blue lights concealed in the grille, revealed the registered owner had been disqualified from driving.

The real police signalled the driver to pull over, arrested him and searched his car.

“During this search, we located a loaded firearm underneath the driver’s seat as well as a 3D-printed gun, a stash of ammunition and methamphetamine. It was quite the unexpected find,” Armstrong said.

Supplied/NZ Police

“Our team is extremely pleased to be able to remove these items from our community and hold this offender to account.”

A 30-year-old man appeared in the Kaikohe District Court last Friday on charges including impersonating a police officer, unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, driving while disqualified and possession of methamphetamine.

He was due back in court on 20 January.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand