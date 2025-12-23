Missing Auckland teenager found

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police say a teenager missing from the Avondale area has been found safe.

The 16-year-old was last seen at about 10pm on Sunday evening near Tiverton Road.

Police said she was found safe and well and thanked the public for their assistance.

