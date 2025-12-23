Fire Safety – Restricted Fire Season and temporary fireworks ban for parts of Otago from tomorrow

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



The Queenstown Lakes District is moving to a restricted fire season on Christmas Eve. A short-term prohibition on the use of private fireworks in the Central Otago, Lakes and Upper Waitaki areas will come into force at the same time.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says the move to a restricted fire season brings the Queenstown Lakes area into line with Central Otago and Upper Waitaki. It means that permits will be required for almost all outdoor fires.

The restricted fire season and temporary ban on fireworks both reflect Fire and Emergency’s efforts to reduce the risk of wildfires over the summer.

Craig Gold, the Acting District Manager of Fire and Emergency in Otago, says that the areas covered by the controls include several popular holiday spots that are also at high risk from unwanted fires over summer.

“Every year our firefighters have to drop everything and put out fires caused by people letting off fireworks. This is especially the case at New Year when people bring out fireworks they’ve saved from Guy Fawkes. They don’t always consider the fire risk, which is much higher now than in early November.”

Unfortunately, the same thing happens with outdoor fires – bonfires, campfires and land management fires. People light them up without checking the weather forecast or considering that the grass might easily catch fire.

Grasses and scrub might seem too wet to catch fire with recent rain, but locals know that it’s dry underneath and the fire risk escalates really quickly on warm and windy days, Craig Gold says. “Once a fire gets going in these conditions, it can cause a lot of damage very quickly, and be very challenging for firefighters to put out. We would much prefer that people didn’t start fires in the first place.”

In a restricted fire season most types of outdoor fires, including bonfires and campfires, require a fire permit. There are a small number of exceptions including cultural cooking fires like hangi and umu.

“This year we want to send a very clear message to locals and visitors alike – be a good sort,” Craig Gold says. “Leave the fireworks in the box. Think ahead if you’re planning an outdoor fire and apply for a permit in plenty of time.”

Both the fireworks ban and the restricted fire season for Queenstown Lakes will come into effect at 8am tomorrow (Wednesday 24 December) and remain in force until further notice.