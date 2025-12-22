Search underway after person missing in water in Coromandel Peninsula

Source: Radio New Zealand

A person is missing after getting into difficulty in the water in the Coromandel Peninsula.

Emergency services were responding to a report of a person missing in the water near Waikawau boat ramp.

One person had made it safely to shore and raised the alarm that a second party was still in the water.

Police were called about 9.45am on Monday to the scene off the Thames Coast Road.

Police, including Police Eagle, Coastguard Howick and Auckland Coastguard Air Patrol, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand have responded.

“The second person has not been located at this stage and the search is ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.

