Police investigation underway after Taupō boat fire prompts rescue mission

Source: Radio New Zealand

123rf

A boatie has been rescued from Lake Taupō after their vessel caught fire.

A callout came just after 6pm on Sunday to Whangamatā Bay at the northern end of the lake by Kinloch.

Police said a search and rescue operation got underway, and the person was rescued just before 8pm.

The person was taken to hospital.

Hone Hato St John said their airdesk got a call from police at 6.49pm.

Rescue helicopter company Greenlea said it had a chopper over the water just before 8pm.

Police said they were investigating the fire on the boat.

– More to come

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand