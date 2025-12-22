Police investigation underway after Taupō boat fire prompts rescue mission

Source: Radio New Zealand

Lake Taupō. 123rf

A boatie has been rescued from Lake Taupō after their vessel caught fire.

A callout came just after 6pm on Sunday to Whangamatā Bay at the northern end of the lake by Kinloch.

Police said a search and rescue operation got underway, and the person was rescued just before 8pm.

The person was taken to hospital.

Hone Hato St John said their airdesk got a call from police at 6.49pm.

Rescue helicopter company Greenlea said it had a chopper over the water just before 8pm.

Police said they were investigating the fire on the boat.

– More to come

