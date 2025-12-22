Safety warning for Suzuki Fronx owners

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is urging the owners of Suzuki Fronx vehicles in New Zealand not to carry passengers in the rear seats of the vehicles following the recent failure of a rear safety belt mechanism in a laboratory crash test carried out by the Australasian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP).

The Fronx has received a one-star safety rating from ANCAP based on its poor performance in the recent crash test. While the seatbelt failure is serious, the low ANCAP rating reflects the vehicle’s poor performance across all aspects of ANCAP’s testing.

ANCAP safety ratings – Suzuki Fronx(external link)

The failure of this safety-critical component in an ANCAP crash test is a significant concern to NZTA as New Zealand’s vehicle safety regulator, as a similar failure in an on-road crash could potentially result in serious injury or death for rear seat passengers.

There are currently 1,115 Fronx vehicles registered for use on New Zealand roads.

NZTA officials have met with Suzuki NZ to encourage the company to act with urgency to address the issue, including considering enacting a manufacturer’s recall. Whether further regulatory action is required will depend on what steps Suzuki takes to address the issue.

NZTA is advised that Suzuki NZ has stopped sales of the Suzuki Fronx in New Zealand and is contacting vehicle owners from today to provide them with further information, including advice that passengers do not travel in the rear seats at this time.

NZTA encourages all Suzuki Fronx owners to engage with Suzuki NZ, including on what solutions Suzuki NZ can offer to owners who require the use of rear seats for upcoming travel.

NZTA urges Fronx owners in New Zealand who have not been contacted by Suzuki NZ to contact the company or their local dealer urgently. Customers can contact Suzuki NZ by email at enquiry@suzuki.co.nz, or by phone on 0800 929 394.

