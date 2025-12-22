The Rural Health Roadshow Insights Report presents findings from visits to 13 rural locations across New Zealand in 2025.

These events provided an opportunity to engage with rural communities, check what is working well and identify areas for improvement.

The report is structured into several sections:

Introduction and context – describes the challenges rural communities are facing.

How we are using the insights – describes how feedback informs planning, funding, and service improvements.

Key themes – summarises issues raised by rural communities.

What is working well – highlights positive examples of local healthcare.

Work under way – lists initiatives addressing roadshow themes.

Broader work – outlines national programmes that benefit rural communities.

Appendix – provides a case study on cancer care improvements and use of rural health data.

This report offers a comprehensive overview of rural health priorities and current initiatives. Insights from this report will be used to guide future health policy and delivery, ensuring that rural voices continue to shape health priorities in New Zealand.