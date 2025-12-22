Know your local fishing rules this summer season

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

If you’re planning on dropping a line or gathering shellfish from the ocean during the festive season download the free New Zealand Fishing Rules app and have all the rules at your fingertips.

“You wouldn’t go fishing without your rod, hooks or other gear, so make sure you have the app on your phone too. It’s an important part of your fishing kit that will give you peace of mind that you’re fishing within the rules in place to make sure our fisheries remain sustainable,” says Fisheries New Zealand director of fisheries compliance, Steve Ham.

The app has all the rules in one place – daily bag limits, minimum legal sizes, any closures, gear restrictions, and even biotoxin alerts.

“These rules vary by species and area and do change from time to time, so it’s important to stay up to date. Once downloaded, the fishing app will also work in areas where you don’t have cell phone coverage,” says Steve Ham.

Along with the fishing rules app, recreational fishers are encouraged to ask their local fishery officer or pop into their local office.

“Fishery officers and honorary fishery officers will be patrolling the coasts, boat ramps, and at sea throughout the summer period. They’re there to help you. We want your fishing experience to be something to remember for all the right reasons, not because you hooked a fine.

“By following the rules you’ll also be doing your part in keeping our shared fisheries sustainable so that future generations can also enjoy catching a feed of kaimoana,” says Steve Ham.

The NZ Fishing Rules app can be downloaded from wherever you get your apps.

NZ Fishing Rules app

MPI encourages people to report suspected illegal activity through the ministry’s 0800 4 POACHER number (0800 476 224)

For more information email: FisheriesNZ_media@mpi.govt.nz