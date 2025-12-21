People warned to check equipment, seaworthiness of boats

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Mark Papalii

Wellington’s Harbourmaster says it’s important people check their equipment and the seaworthiness of their boats before heading on the water.

Maritime NZ’s latest annual report found in the 2024 to 2025 financial year there were 19 fatal recreational boating accidents.

The agency said the main factors included a lack of lifejackets and limited means of communication.

Grant Nalder told RNZ there were several ways people could alert people on land if they got into trouble.

“If you are on a paddle board or a kayak it could be like a rugby refs whistle, they are really good because people are going to hear them and start to investigate what it is.

“If you are going further afield a marine radio [or] a personal locator beacon.”

Nalder said the boats out on New Zealand’s waters were getting older, so people needed to maintain them.

“You know if you have got a car you can put it in a garage and change the battery, change the oil and you are away but a boat actually needs attention right throughout its life, and if it doesn’t get it, it starts getting difficult and expensive.”

He warned people of buying cheap old boats online.

“You get someone who might not know much about the boat but think they have just got a really good bargain and actually what they have got is a liability.

“Worst case is they get out somewhere on the water and it either takes on water or breaks down,” he said.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand