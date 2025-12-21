Inside the ‘mind-blowing’ world of competitive spreadsheeting

Source: Radio New Zealand
For some people, Excel spreadsheets are organisational heaven. For others, they’re more like hell.
For Giles Male, though, buzzing around a spreadsheet, fixing up rows and columns, is an exciting and “crazy competitive” live esport.
“You’ve got a room full of people cheering, watching others play around with spreadsheets on a screen. It’s pretty mind-blowing,” he tells RNZ’s Saturday Morning.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand