Inside the ‘mind-blowing’ world of competitive spreadsheeting

Source: Radio New Zealand

For some people, Excel spreadsheets are organisational heaven. For others, they’re more like hell.

For Giles Male, though, buzzing around a spreadsheet, fixing up rows and columns, is an exciting and “crazy competitive” live esport.

“You’ve got a room full of people cheering, watching others play around with spreadsheets on a screen. It’s pretty mind-blowing,” he tells RNZ’s Saturday Morning.

Giles Male (in the white suit jacket) salutes a competitor at this year’s Microsoft Excel World Championships.

