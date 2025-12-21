Auckland owners warned to control dogs after attacks on little blue penguins

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Department of Conservation says there have been ongoing dog attacks on little blue penguins around Auckland’s coastline.

The attacks have prompted DOC, conservation organisations, Auckland Council and mana whenua to urge dog owners to keep their pets under control, and well away from the rocky coastline, dunes and pest-free islands where kororā are found.

A recent spate of dog attacks at Piha and Te Henga have seen seven birds found dead in the last month.

DOC said it was a further blow to the species, which is already at risk of becoming threatened, due to a declining population.

DOC principal ranger in Auckland David Wilson said every year penguins and other wildlife were killed by dogs, but the seven penguins killed in the last month were “more than usual”.

“There’s too many dogs on the beaches,” he said. “There’s too many irresponsible owners, who aren’t supervising their dogs properly, and it’s just not acceptable for dogs to be killing wildlife in this way.”

His message to dog owners: “Don’t take your dogs where they’re not allowed.

“Know what the regulations are and keep your dogs under tight control at all times, and within your sight and supervision.”

He encouraged people to call DOC, if they saw an attack, and the council, if they saw a dog where it shouldn’t be.

Following rules not optional

Auckland Council animal management manager Elly Waitoa said bylaws restricted dog-walking in some areas and protected wildlife at certain times of the year.

“This is not optional. It isn’t just about bylaws – failure to control dogs and respect restricted areas puts vulnerable coastal wildlife at risk.

“Auckland Council’s animal management team will be patrolling the west coast beaches throughout summer and will issue infringements without hesitation to anyone who chooses to ignore the bylaws.”

Injured penguin put to sleep

Little blue penguins are a protected species, found on both the east and west coasts of Auckland, with colonies at Piha, Muriwai and Te Henga, and on many Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana islands, including Waiheke.

Earlier this month, DOC said a paddleboarder brought his dog illegally to Tiritiri Matangi island – a predator-free native wildlife sanctuary – where a penguin was found needing veterinary care just metres away on the beach.

Dr Rashi Parker, who is the fundraising manager for BirdCare Aotearoa – a native wildlife hospital and rehabilitation centre – said, while the dogs were just displaying dog-like behaviour, their owner’s actions led to incredible pain, distress and often irreversible injuries for the tiny penguins.

“The kororā rushed to us from Tiritiri Matangi was showing torticollis, a painful neck-twisting symptom, and we immediately administered pain relief,” she said. “Torticollis often comes about from ‘ragging’, when dogs bite and shake their prey.

“Although our clinical team tried to stabilise the patient over several days, it was no longer able to swim properly and had to be put to sleep.”

Parker said all their admissions this year were underweight and likely starving.

“The last thing these little penguins need are large predators roaming through their shelters and nests,” she said.

Te Kawerau Iwi Tiaki Trust chief executive Edward Ashby was angry dog attacks kept happening.

“Kororā are a taonga and all New Zealanders have a duty of care, as kaitiaki, to look out for them,” he said. “It’s part of our cultural capital to care for our environment and wildlife.”

