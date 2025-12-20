Rocket Lab signs huge deal with US space agency

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab has scored its largest single contract to date.

The New Zealand-founded company’s latest deal with the US Space Development Agency (SDA) is worth US$816 million (NZ$1.4b).

It will manufacture 18 satellites equipped with advanced sensors to track and detect missile threats, including from hypersonic missiles of the kind recently developed by Russia.

“Demand for resilient, scalable and affordable space systems continues to grow, and this award demonstrates that Rocket Lab is uniquely positioned to lead the charge in delivering solutions that meet the needs of national security,” Rocket Lab founder and chief executive Peter Beck said.

“As the only commercial provider producing both spacecraft and payloads in-house for the SDA Tracking Layer, Rocket Lab is delivering a truly disruptive solution that combines speed, resilience and affordability.

“This contract underscores that Rocket Lab’s vertically integrated approach isn’t just a competitive advantage – we’re enabling a fundamental shift in how national security space programs are executed.”

Rocket Lab already had a US$515m (NZ$869m) satellite contract.

This week, the company launched its fourth spacecraft into orbit for the United States Department of War. The launch, named ‘Don’t Be Such A Square’, lifted off from Wallops Island in Virginia to deploy four DiskSat spacecraft in a 550km low Earth orbit, five months ahead of schedule.

Rocket Lab’s next launch, ‘The Wisdom God Guides’, is scheduled for Sunday evening. It will be the company’s 79th launch and the 21st this year.

The client is Q-shu Pioneers of Space, a Japan-based Earth-imaging company, and the launch will be streamed live on Rocket Lab’s YouTube channel.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand