NZ’s first onsite 3D-printed home

By
MIL OSI
-
0
2

Source: Radio New Zealand

Kirill Ilin’s construction company Amcrete constructed the concrete walls of their ground-breaking new four-bedroom prototype “layer by layer by layer” right on its Waiuku site.

He says houses made with concrete poured by a computer-controlled 3D printer are energy-efficient, quick to construct, and, because of their durability and recyclability, also sustainable.

“At the end of life, a timber house goes in the landfill. You can’t separate things. It’s all sandwiched together. When you break the house, it’s just a pile of rubbish… With concrete, it lasts three times longer, and when you’re done, you can break it up, recycle it and reuse it,” Ilin tells RNZ’s Afternoons.

Auckland builder Kirill Ilin believes concrete homes made with onsite 3D printing are the way of the future.

Supplied

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleBreakers sunk by big-scoring Taipans NBL star Jack McVeigh
Next article‘Devastating in all ways’: Sand dune ecosystems on Tokerau Beach being destroyed by vehicles

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR