Breakers sunk by big-scoring Taipans NBL star Jack McVeigh

The Breakers failed to halt the scoring wizardry of Taipans star Jack McVeigh as they crashed to a 99-95 defeat in Cairns to drop out of the top NBL top six.

McVeigh poured in a career-high 47 points in his 200th NBL game to sink the visitors who led by three points going into the final quarter but couldn’t tighten their defence sufficiently over the closing minutes.

It was an emotional night for McVeigh, whose wife gave birth to their first child earlier in the week.

McVeigh, who landed six of his eight three-pointers, was supported Sam Waardenburg, who produced 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, although Cairns remain last on the standings.

The Breakers drop to seventh courtesy of a second-straight defeat, following a three-game winning streak.

Sam Mennenga was their most impactful player, mixing 24 points. while Izaiah Brockington contributed 17 points and Parker Jackson-Cartwright, 12.

The Breakers led 23-19 after the first quarter but trailed 48-43 at the main break as the lead changed hands several times.

Their next two games are also across the Tasman, against the Brisbane Bullets on Monday and the Tasmania JackJumpers on Boxing Day.

