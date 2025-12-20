Black Fern Layla Sae faces extended time out with knee injury

Source: Radio New Zealand

photosport

Black Ferns loose forward Layla Sae will miss much of the 2026 season after suffering a serious knee injury on duty for her English club Harlequins.

The 25-year-old’s anterior cruciate ligament injury is likely to see Sae spend the first half of next year recuperating, with a possibility of returning for international duty late in the season in home tests against Australia and France.

The Hurricanes Poua confirmed in a statement their hard-running No.8 will miss the Super Rugby Aupiki season.

There is no chance she will play for New Zealand in the preceding Pacific Four series in April, the first matches under the eye of newly-appointed coach Whitney Hansen.

“Layla’s injury is a massive loss to the Hurricanes club. Her energy, relentlessness, humility, and openness have been – and continue to be – a cornerstone of the Poua,” said Poua head coach Hayden Triggs.

Andrew Skinner/www.photosport.nz

“Layla’s contribution and fight for the Poua in the past have been a driver for the changes the club and the team are hoping to build on in Super Rugby Aupiki 2026.

“The club will support her rehab and provide everything she needs to come back the dominant force she aims to be. She will continue to play a big part in our 2026 campaign in a support capacity, which will help the club achieve our goals next year.”

In October, Sae and Black Ferns team-mate Liana Mikaele-Tu’u signed a short-term contract to play for Harlequins in the English Premier Women’s Rugby championships, scheduled to finish in March.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand