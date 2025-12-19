Understanding the Reasons, Impact, and Support Needs of Older People Experiencing Gambling Harm: Research report

This research investigates the reasons, impact, and support needs of older people experiencing gambling harm in New Zealand. It includes a global desktop review and in-depth interviews with 29 older gamblers, 27 families, 19 gambling harm service providers, and three gambling venue workers.

The findings shows that motivations to gamble often stem from social activities, cultural factors, and life stressors. While older people are generally less likely to encounter gambling harm compared to the general population, transitions such as retirement can trigger increased gambling activities, especially as a mean to hope to cope with financial stress and loneliness.

The negative impacts of gambling include financial harm, relationship breakdowns, emotional distress, and health issues. Stigma and fear of losing respect often prevent them from admitting to family and friends about problems from gambling. Awareness of gambling harm services among older people is low, and support is most effective when it is culturally and age appropriate and holistic. The study shows the need for a holistic approach and tailored services that address the impact of gambling harm amidst the multifaceted challenges older people could also experience at this stage of life to improve the wellbeing of older people and their families.