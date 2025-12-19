Rocket Lab launches fourth spacecraft into orbit for US Department of War testing

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab has successfully launched a fourth spacecraft into orbit for the United States Department of War.

The launch, named ‘Don’t Be Such A Square’, lifted off from Wallops Island in Virginia at 12:03am (NZ 6:03pm) to deploy four DiskSat spacecraft a 550km low Earth orbit. It came five months ahead of schedule, the New Zealand-founded company said.

It said DiskSat hoped to improve the build, integration, and cost of future small satellite missions.

Supplied / Rocket Lab

The launch completed a run of four launches in the past three months.

Rocket Lab founder Sir Peter Beck said the company was proud to be strengthening the US’ space capabilities.

“We’re meeting the space access demands of the US Space Force with our consistent execution, and this launch is another proud moment in Rocket Lab’s long history of successful missions for defense, national security, and commercial space users.”

Department of War Space Test Program director Lieutenant Colonel Brian Shimek said he was also proud of the collaboration, dedication and teamwork.

“Proving these advanced technologies in the space environment is a critical step towards their integration into future operational Space Force systems, ensuring our nation maintains its edge in space. Accelerating this launch by five months underscores our commitment to rapidly delivering innovative capabilities to the Space Force.”

‘Don’t Be Such A Square’ further extended Rocket Lab’s new annual launch record, and the company said it would announce details of its next launch in the coming days.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand