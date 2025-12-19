HYTE’S X50 and X50 Air Modern Performance Cases Now Available

Source: Media Outreach

HYTE’S X50 AND X50 AIR MODERN PERFORMANCE CASES

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2025 –, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge PC components and peripherals, announces its highly anticipated X50 and X50 Air Modern Performance Cases are now available. Following its successful Computex 2025 debut, the X50 cases are meticulously designed chassis engineered with premium materials and finishes for incredible durability, while maintaining a builder-friendly experience with tool-less panels, integrated cable management, and future-proof component compatibility.

HYTE’s new X50 and X50 Air cases redefine traditional PC chassis design with fully rounded construction and built-in performance optimizations. These include a Full-Coverage Micro-Mesh front panel for low-pressure air intake, HYTE’s patent-pending Louvered Blade Ventilation on the back which reduces exhaust impedance while reinforcing rigidity, and a structural top-mounted PSU canopy enabling hassle-free cable management. Both cases feature massive 360mm radiator support on front and side, with total capacity for up-to-10 fans, including up to 3x 120mm extra-thick fans on the bottom for cold-floor GPU cooling.

Key features include:

Premium Build Materials – 1mm-thick steel improves chassis strength and durability. Manufactured with Automotive-Grade Tooling, the X50 has 4x tighter tolerances than other PC cases, achieving its signature rounded curves

– The rounded design contributes to a comfortable build experience. Its tool-less front and side panels, covertly routed cable-routing channels, and spacious interiors lets anyone build in the X50 with no obstructions. Distinct Aesthetic Options – X50 features sweeping curved 4mm-thick laminated acoustic glass for maximum visibility and noise dampening. X50 Air uses curved Full-Coverage Micro-Mesh panel for enhanced airflow. X50 Air available in Snow White and Pitch Black; standard X50 in Snow White, Pitch Black, Wild Cherry, Taro Milk, Strawberry Milk, and Matcha Milk

WEBSITE: https://hyte.com/store/x50

