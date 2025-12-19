HYTE’S Soft & Curvy X50 and X50 Air Modern Performance Cases Now Readily Available

Source: Media Outreach

HYTE’S X50 AND X50 AIR MODERN PERFORMANCE CASES

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2025 – HYTE, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge PC components and peripherals, is excited to announce that its highly anticipatedandare now available. Following its successful Computex 2025 debut, the X50 cases are meticulously designed PC chassis that are engineered with premium materials and finishes that allow for incredible durability, while maintaining a builder-friendly experience with its tool-less panels, integrated cable management solutions, and future-proof component compatibility.

HYTE’s new X50 and X50 Air cases redefine traditional PC chassis design, as both cases feature a fully rounded design with several built-in performance optimizations. These include a Full-Coverage Micro-Mesh front panel for low-pressure and low-resistance air intake, HYTE’s patent-pending Louvered Blade Ventilation on the back of the case which reduces exhaust impedance while reinforcing case rigidity, and a structural top-mounted PSU canopy that lets the PSU act as an exhaust fan while opening up hassle-free cable management. Both the X50 and X50 Air feature massive 360mm radiator support on the front and side of the case, with a total capacity of up-to-10 fans, including up to 3x 120mm extra-thick fans on the case’s bottom for cold-floor cooling that keeps any GPU comfortably cool.

Other key features of the X50 and X50 Air Modern Performance Cases include:

Premium Build Materials – Both cases use 1mm-thick steel that improves chassis strength and durability. Manufactured with Automotive-Grade Tooling, the X50 has 4x tighter tolerances than other PC cases, which allows HYTE to achieve the X50’s rounded compounded curves

Both cases use 1mm-thick steel that improves chassis strength and durability. Manufactured with Automotive-Grade Tooling, the X50 has 4x tighter tolerances than other PC cases, which allows HYTE to achieve the X50’s rounded compounded curves Superior Build Experiences – The X50 and X50 Air’s rounded design contributes to the ease of any build without being harsh on a builder’s hands. Its tool-less front and side panels, covertly routed cable-routing channels, and spacious interiors lets anyone build in the X50 with no obstructions.

– The X50 and X50 Air’s rounded design contributes to the ease of any build without being harsh on a builder’s hands. Its tool-less front and side panels, covertly routed cable-routing channels, and spacious interiors lets anyone build in the X50 with no obstructions. Distinct Aesthetic Options – The X50 comes with a sweeping curved 4mm-thick laminated acoustic glass for maximum visibility and passive noise dampening. The X50 Air swaps the glass panel with a curved Full-Coverage Micro-Mesh panel that enhances the case’s airflow capabilities. While the X50 Air only comes in Snow White and Pitch Black, the standard X50 will be available in Snow White, Pitch Black, Wild Cherry, Taro Milk, Strawberry Milk, and Matcha Milk colorways.

To know more about an X50 or an X50 Air Modern Performance Case, please visit: https://hyte.com/store/x50

